Game facts: Eagles at Chiefs (Eagles facts)

Mr. September: After beating Washington last week, Carson Wentz improved to 4-0 in games played during the month of September.

LeGarrette, the receiver?: LeGarrette Blount had a receiving TD in Week 1 -- just his second career receiving TD in 109 career games.

Next Gen Stat: Carson Wentz had a 115.1 passer rating when targeting tight end Zach Ertz last week.

Strong on third down: The Eagles defense held the Redskins to 3-for-11 on third-down conversions last week.