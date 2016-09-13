News  

 

 

Game facts: Eagles at Chiefs (Eagles facts)

Print
More Columns >

Mr. September:  After beating Washington last week, Carson Wentz improved to 4-0 in games played during the month of September. 

LeGarrette, the receiver?:  LeGarrette Blount had a receiving TD in Week 1 -- just his second career receiving TD in 109 career games.

Next Gen Stat:  Carson Wentz had a 115.1 passer rating when targeting tight end Zach Ertz last week.  

Strong on third down: The Eagles defense held the Redskins to 3-for-11 on third-down conversions last week. 

X-factor on defense: Brandon Graham had two sacks last week -- his first multi-sack game since 2013. 

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0