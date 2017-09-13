The Dallas Cowboys are Quite the Unique Bunch

In every football locker room, there is a group of 53 men who come to together with different backstories to achieve the ultimate goal, winning a Super Bowl.

While most of us judge athletes on their statistics, that is only part of the story. The stars who take the field every week have a variety of talents and interesting backgrounds - especially the players on the Dallas Cowboys.

How well do you know America's Team? Do you know which member of the Dallas squad has 11 brothers and sisters? How about the 5-foot-8 player who can dunk? 5 Points Blue has the answers to those questions and much more in their 53 Facts on the 53-Man Roster piece.

Here are some of the best Cowboys fun facts:

COLE BEASLEY, #11: He may be only 5'8" in height, but he's able to dunk a basketball. One of his coaches in youth basketball was Tony Hill, the former Cowboys' wide receiver.

What is crazy is that, I'm 5'9" and I can barely get 10 inches off the ground. It takes some serious skill to dunk.

DARREN MCFADDEN, #20: He has 11 brothers & sisters. The native of North Little Rock, Arkansas was the 10th of 12 kids in his family.

That's a lot of brothers and sisters.

TYRON SMITH, #77: Even though this is Smith's 7th NFL season, he is still only 26 years old and younger than teammate Zack Martin who was drafted 3 years after him. Smith was only 20 years old when he joined the Cowboys as a 1st round pick in 2011.

For being so young, Smith already is a two time All-Pro and a four time Pro Bowler.

JAYLON SMITH, #54: Jaylon and older brother, Rod, are the third set of brothers to play in a Cowboys' regular season games together along with Darren & Troy Hambrick and Akin & Remi Ayodele.

I guess the brother to brother connection in Dallas is extermely strong.

RYAN SWITZER, #10: His pregame ritual is to watch a "love movie", or what the rest of us call a 'romantic comedy', the night before a game. He says his go-to movie is The Vow starring Channing Tatum and Rachel McAdams, calling it "a great flick that always calms me down, always get me in the zone."

What better way to calm down but with some popcorn and a romantic comedy like Crazy, Stupid, Love. Sounds like a good date idea to me!