Game facts: Texans at Bengals (Bengals facts)

Still looking for points: In Week 1, the Bengals were shut out for the first time since Week 7, 2014.

Rough day for Dalton: In Week 1, Andy Dalton had his first five-turnover game since Week 17, 2010.

Next Gen Stat: Each of Dalton's four interceptions in Week 1 came when he threw the ball in under 2.5 seconds.

Key position to watch: The Bengals are young at the right guard position. In Week 1, Trey Hopkins made his first career start there before leaving the game with a knee injury.