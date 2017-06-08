News  

 

 

Game facts: Texans at Bengals (Bengals facts)

Still looking for points:  In Week 1, the Bengals were shut out for the first time since Week 7, 2014. 

Rough day for Dalton:  In Week 1, Andy Dalton had his first five-turnover game since Week 17, 2010.

Next Gen Stat:  Each of Dalton's four interceptions in Week 1 came when he threw the ball in under 2.5 seconds.  

Key position to watch: The Bengals are young at the right guard position. In Week 1, Trey Hopkins made his first career start there before leaving the game with a knee injury. 

Silver lining: Even though the Bengals' offense was shut out in Week 1, their defense performed well (only 268 total yards allowed).  

