Game facts: Texans and Bengals (Texans facts)

Not going deep:  Neither Deshaun Watson nor Tom Savage completed a pass that traveled 15+ yards in the air in Week 1. 

Watson > Savage?:  The Texans averaged 3.7 yards per play with Deshaun Watson at QB in Week 1; they averaged 1.9 yards per play with Tom Savage at QB.

Target man:  DeAndre Hopkins was targeted 16 times in Week 1 (tied 3rd-most in a single game in his career).  

QB-WR dynamic: Watson caught six of his 11 targets from Watson in Week 1. Watson caught only one of five targets from Tom Savage

Where's Clowney?:  Jadeveon Clowney didn't have one sack or one QB hit in Week 1; he had one tackle overall.  

