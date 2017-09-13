Dolphins owner pledges $1 million to hurricane relief

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is pledging $1 million to immediate and long-term rebuilding efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Irma, the team announced Wednesday.

In addition, the Dolphins will take part in a series of efforts aimed at helping the region's recovery from the storm.

"The devastation throughout Florida was heartbreaking, but I was inspired by the resilience and spirit of our state to help rebuild," Ross said in a statement. "Our most heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to those impacted by Hurricane Irma and we are committed to helping in long term recovery efforts."

The organization's volunteer community program -- Miami Dolphins Special Teams powered by AARP Foundation -- is assisting with rebuilding projects in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties in Florida. This volunteer program was created to enlist, mobilize and support community efforts in times of emergency.

In addition, the Dolphins have partnered with AARP Foundation on a matching funds grant campaign, with all contributions going directly into the community. The Dolphins also will collaborate with local and regional community partners involved with critical relief and rebuilding efforts in Monroe and Collier counties along with the Florida Keys.

Earlier this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' ownership announced they are donating $1 million to Hurricane Irma relief efforts. The Jaguars also announced that team owner Shad Khan is donating $1 million to relief efforts in Jacksonville and 5,000 tickets to Sunday's game against the Titans will be donated to first responders.