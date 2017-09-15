NFL TV guide to Week 2 of season

Which NFL games this week are must-watch television? EmmaVP from the Dave Dameshek Football Program breaks down the top made-for-TV matchups in her NFL TV guide for Week 2.

Sunday

Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers

"NFC Northern Exposure" -- 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX

Not unlike the T-Birds or The Heathers, The Killer B's are a clique not to be crossed, as they make their way back to their home turf, prepared to reassert their dominance against a surprisingly intimidating Vikings gang. Sam Bradford accidentally throws a pick, though Ryan Shazier is quick to forgive him. Le'Veon Bell turns the corner on his Week 1 jitters.

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs

"Reid Between the Lines" -- 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX

Returning home from battle, victorious, hot shot Andy Reid challenges himself to live up to this newfound glory by outsmarting his next eastern opponent, with whom he has a bitter history. Kareem Hunt carries the other team on his back for a first down; Carson Wentz takes advantage of several tight windows of opportunity, as he and Alshon Jeffery poke holes in the Chiefs' secondary.

Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos

"Vance'ing with the Stars" -- 4:25 p.m. on FOX

Vance Joseph starts to get the hang of his new job, but just as he's settling in, things take a turn for the worse when Dez Bryant willfully invades his strict "No Fly Zone." Dak has a bad dream about Von Miller that unfortunately becomes a reality, as well as a loss of 10 yards. Cole Beasley vows to make a reception using only his left foot, eager to outdo his nifty behind-the-back grab from last week's episode.

Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons

"Cool as Ice" -- 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers work up the courage to return to Atlanta, the scene of the crime that was last year's NFC Championship Game, in an attempt to settle an old score and win back their dignity. After years of playing the field, Matty Ice decides to go steady with Devonta Freeman in short yardage situations. Julio Jones goes toe-to-toe tap with Davon House.

MONDAY

Detroit Lions at New York Giants

"McAdoo About Nothing" -- 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Matthew Stafford and his wingman, Golden Tate, make the trek to East Rutherford where they attempt to deceive the Giants' mighty defense, but are quickly given away by the name "Lions" printed on their sleeves. Odell Beckham must single-handedly save the day when his fellow pass catchers go missing once again. Coach Ben McAdoo tries out a funky new hairstyle, hoping to finally fit in on the sidelines.

