Sean Spence returns to Colts after preseason release

Sean Spence is back in Indianapolis.

After singing with the Colts in March and getting cut in early September, the former Steelers third-round pick ended up being the corresponding move on Wednesday when the club placed offensive lineman Denzelle Good on injured reserve.

Spence was quickly lost in a flurry of linebackers and versatile pass-rushing ends signed by new general manager Chris Ballard this offseason. With the Colts needing professional bodies across the board, he was an obvious candidate to come back.

Spence's name has surfaced in recent weeks, including in an ESPN report about 49ers workouts in the wake of Reuben Foster's injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport also linked Spence to a Saints workout last week.

If nothing else, the move can't hurt the Colts. Spence, who logged three sacks and 35 solo tackles over six starts with the Titans last year, already knows the defense and can contribute right away.