The Extra Point: Tuesday, September 12, 2017

  • By Daniel Greco
The Checkdown's daily collection of odd, funny, and compelling NFL-related stories.

Terrible Towel Babies


Fun fact: every team that plays in Pittsburgh wears the same color...think about it...told you.

Titans offseason training program seemed to work


This is what happens when you don't skip ab day.

Stanford boys never forget their roots


Just the good ole boys, doing a jersey swap.

Le'Veon Bell fulfilling his contract


I wonder how well Bell can make a Dairy Queen Blizzard.

The Chiefs stop by a Ronald McDonald House


Tyreek Hill and Derrick Johnson do arts and crafts with kids to make their day.

Headlines

