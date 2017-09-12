The Extra Point: Tuesday, September 12, 2017

The Checkdown's daily collection of odd, funny, and compelling NFL-related stories.
Terrible Towel Babies
We welcomed the newest members of #SteelersNation with their first #TerribleTowels today with @UPMCHealthBeat. pic.twitter.com/6ZV8Mhllboâ Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 12, 2017
Fun fact: every team that plays in Pittsburgh wears the same color...think about it...told you.
Titans offseason training program seemed to work
You vs. The Guy She Told You Not to Worry About #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/OYwjJZKtdTâ Tennessee Titans (@Titans) September 12, 2017
This is what happens when you don't skip ab day.
Stanford boys never forget their roots
Since day 1! Blessings on blessingsï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #Dreams2Reality pic.twitter.com/3mckXctoDGâ Christian McCaffrey (@run__cmc) September 12, 2017
Just the good ole boys, doing a jersey swap.
Le'Veon Bell fulfilling his contract
Steelers Le'Veon Bell completes his job interview @DairyQueen in New Kensington Tuesday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/E0z3yJILb2â Matt Freed (@mattfreedpghpg) September 12, 2017
I wonder how well Bell can make a Dairy Queen Blizzard.
The Chiefs stop by a Ronald McDonald House
.@superdj56 and @ImFasterThanYa are at the Ronald McDonald House today making crafts with kids. pic.twitter.com/IoRHHgMlnIâ Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) September 12, 2017
Tyreek Hill and Derrick Johnson do arts and crafts with kids to make their day.