Florida's Golden Boy Tim Tebow to the Rescue

Hurricanes Irma and Harvey have devastated the southern parts of the United States. However, there have been countless volunteers that have either pledged time and money into relief efforts including J.J. Watt. Now Florida's golden boy, Tim Tebow, has joined the relief efforts for his home state.

For the past two days, Tebow has spent countless hours traveling to shelters to visit displaced citizens.

While he may be uplifting the people in the shelter, there was a World War II veteran who even uplifted Tebow's spirit.

Some people don't have to wear capes, they just go out and help when times get tough.

