Titans-Jaguars will be played in Jacksonville on Sunday

The Jaguars will host their home-opener on Sunday.
Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry announced Tuesday that the team's Week 2 tilt against the Tennessee Titans, scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, will take place at EverBank Field after Hurricane Irma blistered the city over the weekend.
The Jaguars also announced that team owner Shad Khan is donating $1 million to relief efforts in Jacksonville and 5,000 tickets to Sunday's game will be donated to first responders.
.@Jaguars Owner Shad Khan on the Jacksonville community's resolve and the #JaxAsOne campaign to support the First Coast Relief Fund. pic.twitter.com/gZJGXkh8Moâ Tad Dickman (@Tdickman89) September 12, 2017
Jaguars players, coaches and staff returned to Jacksonville on Tuesday after staying in Houston following their 29-7 win over the Texans on Sunday. The club spent Monday working out at a Houston-area YMCA.
Hurricane Irma left Jacksonville dealing with a "record storm surge and immense flooding," CNN reported, with many parts of downtown, including streets near EverBank Field, under feet of water.
The NFL rescheduled the Buccaneers-Dolphins game this past Sunday to Week 11 -- when both clubs had their bye weeks -- to avoid Irma's wrath. Both the Jaguars and Titans share a bye in Week 8. This time around, though, the show will go on.
