Titans-Jaguars will be played in Jacksonville on Sunday

  • By Marc Sessler
The Jaguars will host their home-opener on Sunday.

Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry announced Tuesday that the team's Week 2 tilt against the Tennessee Titans, scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, will take place at EverBank Field after Hurricane Irma blistered the city over the weekend.

The Jaguars also announced that team owner Shad Khan is donating $1 million to relief efforts in Jacksonville and 5,000 tickets to Sunday's game will be donated to first responders.

Jaguars players, coaches and staff returned to Jacksonville on Tuesday after staying in Houston following their 29-7 win over the Texans on Sunday. The club spent Monday working out at a Houston-area YMCA.

Hurricane Irma left Jacksonville dealing with a "record storm surge and immense flooding," CNN reported, with many parts of downtown, including streets near EverBank Field, under feet of water.

The NFL rescheduled the Buccaneers-Dolphins game this past Sunday to Week 11 -- when both clubs had their bye weeks -- to avoid Irma's wrath. Both the Jaguars and Titans share a bye in Week 8. This time around, though, the show will go on.

