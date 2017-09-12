Randy Moss Gets Vikings Highest Honor

Last night, one of the GOATs, Randy Moss, received one of the highest honors a team can give a player: The Ring of Honor.

The ceremonies were an all-day affair for Moss. He was honored at a luncheon earlier on Monday, and got a little misty-eyed and choked up when talking about the honor and what it meant to him.

From the moment Moss got to Minnesota, he became a star. From winning Rookie of the Year honors in 1998 to setting numerous records with Vikings including a career record for 100-yard games (41). He also set the NFL rookie record with 17 TDs in 1998, and had 17 again in 2003 to tie the Vikings record for a season twice.

Besides being a great player, Moss was also a cultural icon with almost as many signature shoes as signature plays.

Several Vikings will be honoring him with special shoes tonight:

As for Moss himself - the Vikings hooked him up with some special kicks of his own:

It was a great night for one of the best to ever do it... Oh, and in case you forgot, he made this play:

Obviously, a lot of people are talking about Moss because of his induction, which has led to some spectacular stories like this one from Cris Carter:

.@criscarter80: His first NFL game, @RandyMoss had a pregame meal of Hot Tamales & a Diet Coke. He still shredded the Bucs.Baddest dude ever pic.twitter.com/2kOqvFcArO â First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 12, 2017

Can we (here at The Checkdown) get some hot tamales?!