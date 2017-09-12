Fantasy Bench Superstars Week 1

Week One of the fantasy football season is already in the books, and there are some fantasy players who shined ... they just so happened to be on your bench.
While your opponent might have taken a chance on starting an unknown wide receiver, I'm sure there are some of you who left these fantasy superstars relaxing on your bench.
New England Running Back Mike Gillislee:
When you have Mike Gillislee on your bench in fantasy football: pic.twitter.com/UVZwgfEebqâ Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) September 8, 2017
When you benched Mike Gillislee in fantasy football... #KCvsNE #patriots https://t.co/psbC7CTk4pâ Real Sadness Hours (@A_A_Ron_Rodgers) September 8, 2017
That feeling when you leave Mike Gillislee on your bench and he scores 2 touchdowns: pic.twitter.com/usSSZtmRwQâ Adam Klug (@Adam_Klug) September 8, 2017
When you benched Mike Gillislee in one league but started him in another. pic.twitter.com/VOl0AmMlyMâ Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 8, 2017
Atlanta Falcons Tight End Austin Hooper:
Me: "Man that Austin Hooper is having a game"â Luke (@LukeConner72) September 10, 2017
*Playing against Austin Hooper this week in fantasy *
Me: pic.twitter.com/tv7vGRPj8n
FML I had both Mike Gillislee AND Austin Hooper benched for my fantasy ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸â Daniel Chhieu (@DChhieu21) September 11, 2017
Thielen, Diggs, Rudolph and Dalvin cook all have 12+ points on the same offense. I did not see that coming from Bradford at all ï¿½ï¿½â Jordan Montgomery (@IamMonty1) September 12, 2017
Just made a new song called Adam Thielen hanging out on my bench. I coulda been a contender. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Sara Taylor (@SaraJane5428) September 12, 2017
When you have cooper Krupp, Kenny Golladay, and Adam Thielen on the bench<<< @MatthewBerryTMRâ AJ Indovina (@ajindovina1) September 12, 2017
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs
When you have Stefon Diggs on your bench in fantasy, cause you didn't expect him to outplay Julio and Larry Fitzgerald ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Brandon wolf (@realwolfie13) September 12, 2017
Left Kareem Hunt and Stefon Diggs on the bench but still came out on top in week 1 pic.twitter.com/wPL9KxfNQQâ Tom Geiger (@TGeiger92) September 12, 2017
I have Stefon Diggs in FF.â Gabriella Garcia (@gabybabyyy) September 12, 2017
He is currently on my bench.
WHY
ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸
Jacksonville Jaguars Defense
Right? I was thinking "Jaguars-Texans" "29-7" yeah that's about right. Then I saw who was up and was like... pic.twitter.com/29Nt5YYx6Xâ Patrick Meredith (@pmeredith77) September 11, 2017
everyone made fun of me when I drafted the #Jaguars defense. Accused me of home team bias. HOW YA LIKE ME NOW!?!? pic.twitter.com/Glvmdkc7qaâ amazemeack (@amazemeack) September 11, 2017
At least someone was smart enough to start the stout Jacksonville Jaguars defense.
Now everyone just take a deep breath, everything will be fine. There's another 12 weeks of the fantasy football regular season. That is plenty of time to whip your team into shape.