Fantasy Bench Superstars Week 1

Print
  • By Daniel Greco
More Columns >

Week One of the fantasy football season is already in the books, and there are some fantasy players who shined ... they just so happened to be on your bench.

While your opponent might have taken a chance on starting an unknown wide receiver, I'm sure there are some of you who left these fantasy superstars relaxing on your bench.

New England Running Back Mike Gillislee:

Atlanta Falcons Tight End Austin Hooper:

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs

Jacksonville Jaguars Defense

At least someone was smart enough to start the stout Jacksonville Jaguars defense.

Now everyone just take a deep breath, everything will be fine. There's another 12 weeks of the fantasy football regular season. That is plenty of time to whip your team into shape.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0