Fantasy Bench Superstars Week 1

Week One of the fantasy football season is already in the books, and there are some fantasy players who shined ... they just so happened to be on your bench.

While your opponent might have taken a chance on starting an unknown wide receiver, I'm sure there are some of you who left these fantasy superstars relaxing on your bench.

New England Running Back Mike Gillislee:

When you have Mike Gillislee on your bench in fantasy football: pic.twitter.com/UVZwgfEebq â Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) September 8, 2017

That feeling when you leave Mike Gillislee on your bench and he scores 2 touchdowns: pic.twitter.com/usSSZtmRwQ â Adam Klug (@Adam_Klug) September 8, 2017

When you benched Mike Gillislee in one league but started him in another. pic.twitter.com/VOl0AmMlyM â Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 8, 2017

Atlanta Falcons Tight End Austin Hooper:

Thielen, Diggs, Rudolph and Dalvin cook all have 12+ points on the same offense. I did not see that coming from Bradford at all ï¿½ï¿½ â Jordan Montgomery (@IamMonty1) September 12, 2017

Just made a new song called Adam Thielen hanging out on my bench. I coulda been a contender.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs

When you have Stefon Diggs on your bench in fantasy, cause you didn't expect him to outplay Julio and Larry Fitzgerald ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Brandon wolf (@realwolfie13) September 12, 2017

Left Kareem Hunt and Stefon Diggs on the bench but still came out on top in week 1 pic.twitter.com/wPL9KxfNQQ â Tom Geiger (@TGeiger92) September 12, 2017

I have Stefon Diggs in FF.

He is currently on my bench.

WHY

Jacksonville Jaguars Defense

Right? I was thinking "Jaguars-Texans" "29-7" yeah that's about right. Then I saw who was up and was like... pic.twitter.com/29Nt5YYx6X â Patrick Meredith (@pmeredith77) September 11, 2017

everyone made fun of me when I drafted the #Jaguars defense. Accused me of home team bias. HOW YA LIKE ME NOW!?!? pic.twitter.com/Glvmdkc7qa â amazemeack (@amazemeack) September 11, 2017

At least someone was smart enough to start the stout Jacksonville Jaguars defense.

Now everyone just take a deep breath, everything will be fine. There's another 12 weeks of the fantasy football regular season. That is plenty of time to whip your team into shape.