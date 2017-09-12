Carroll expects RB Rawls to be 'raring to go' vs. 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks anticipate getting their starting running back on the field in Week 2.

Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Thomas Rawls (ankle) should return Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers after missing the opening week.

"Yes, we do expect Thomas back," Carroll said, via the team's official website. "He should be raring to go."

The Seahawks could use their violent runner after getting stymied in an opening loss to the Green Bay Packers. Seattle running backs accounted for just 53 rushing yards on 15 attempts. Seventh-round rookie Chris Carson led the way with six carries for 39 yards (30 coming on one jaunt), while C.J Prosise earned four for 11, and Eddie Lacy looked awful on five totes for three yards.

Rawls returning should bring some vigor to the backfield. The 5-foot-9 back runs like an angry bowling ball on fire. Behind an offensive line that refused to block a soul on Sunday, Seattle needs Rawls' tackle-breaking ability to move the ball on the ground.

Sunday against a 49ers team that allowed 116 rushing yards to Carolina in Week 1 should be a better experience for the Seahawks' backfield.