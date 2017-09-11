The Extra Point: Monday, September 11, 2017

The Checkdown's daily collection of odd, funny, and compelling NFL-related stories.

The man Pat McAfee calls a âbeastâ just got paid.

Rams' punter Johnny Hekker signed an extension on Monday and is now set to make $21 million over six years.

Carson Wentz inspired Miss America.

The newly-crowned pageant winner mentioned the Eagles' QB in her acceptance speech.

It's Almost Prime Time

Mr. Must Be the Money's new show premieres tomorrow on NFL Network.

Larry Fitzgerald is linking up with CoverGirl.

The Cardinals' veteran wideout is hosting a Football 101 women's clinic.