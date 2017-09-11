And the Game Ball Goes To Joe Haden ... But Why?

If you happened to catch Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Hadenâs debut, youâd be happy to know that after the win, he also received the game ball.

Steelers gave game ball to former Browns CB Joe Haden, who won an opener for first time in 8 years:... https://t.co/lb67Z61DfY â Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 11, 2017

In Hadenâs first seven season openers with the Cleveland Browns he was 0-7, after signing with the Steelers, he got his first opening game victory.

Hadenâs new teammates had no idea that he had never won an opening game, but they are sure happy he helped them get the win.

âWe just appreciate what he gave us,â said defensive end and captain Cam Heyward. âHeâs always been on the other side and to finally have him over here is just awesome.â