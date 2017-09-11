And the Game Ball Goes To Joe Haden ... But Why?

  • By Daniel Greco
If you happened to catch Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Hadenâs debut, youâd be happy to know that after the win, he also received the game ball.

In Hadenâs first seven season openers with the Cleveland Browns he was 0-7, after signing with the Steelers, he got his first opening game victory.

Hadenâs new teammates had no idea that he had never won an opening game, but they are sure happy he helped them get the win.

âWe just appreciate what he gave us,â said defensive end and captain Cam Heyward. âHeâs always been on the other side and to finally have him over here is just awesome.â

