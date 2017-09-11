Legend Joe Thomas 4 Snaps Away from Record

It's only been one week into the regular season and there has already been a milestone.

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas reportedly extended his consecutive-snaps streak to 9,996, which is believed to be the longest in NFL history.

However, according to NFL research department, the statistic of snaps has not been kept until recently, so who knows if it is the longest. For those fans who want to know, a snap is any offensive play, while a down would not include plays negated by penalty.

At least Thomas doesn't have to chase fans across the field.

The legend of Joe Thomas continues to grow.