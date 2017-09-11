Play-by-Play Announcer Beth Mowins Will Make History Tonight on MNF

History will be made tonight when the Denver Broncos face the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. The historic moment will happen in the booth, not between the lines. Play-by-play announcer Beth Mowins will become the first female announcer to call an NFL game since 1987, and the first woman to call a nationally-televised NFL game. Gayle Sierens was the last woman to call an NFL game -- a regional broadcast of the Chiefs vs. Seahawks on December 27, 1987.

Check out the video below to hear Michele Tafoya, Charissa Thompson, Samantha Ponder and more women in the world of football media weigh in on the impact of Mowins and Sierens.

Salute to both Mowins and Sierens for being trailblazers and inspiring other women in sports broadcasting.