Bucs owners donating $1M to Hurricane Irma relief

The owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Monday they are donating $1 million to Hurricane Irma relief efforts.

The Glazer family is committing the funds to the American Red Cross to assist its relief efforts.

"Hurricane Irma left a path of destruction throughout the entire state of Florida. The long recovery process is already underway and the entire Buccaneer organization stands in support of all those who have been impacted," Buccaneers Co-Chairman Bryan Glazer said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected as well as the countless numbers of first responders and everyone who is working so selflessly to keep our communities safe."

The Buccaneers' season opener against the Miami Dolphins was rescheduled for Nov. 19 due to the hurricane.