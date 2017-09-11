2017 NFL Divisional Predictions Based Solely on Stadium Food

In Week 1, hundreds of thousands of NFL fans made the pilgrimage to stadiums all over the country to see their favorite teams live. Anyone whoâs been to an NFL game knows that it's not just about the action in between the lines, but the experience as a whole -- the camaraderie with fellow fans, the ambiance, and the food. The cuisine at NFL stadiums all across the nation has risen to new levels in recent years. Fans are no longer limited to staples like a hot dog, hamburger, or popcorn -- in 2017, fans can enjoy everything from a "bacon-dilla" to a Dungeness crab sandwich.

It's time to give these dishes some shine. Forget about hot takes based on the Week 1 play on the field, check out these 2017 NFL Division Winner Predictions Based Solely on Stadium Food.

AFC

AFC East: New York Jets

MVD (Most Valuable Dish): Jumbo Jet Breakfast Bagel

Location: MetLife Stadium (Rutherford, N.J.)

At Jets games: Jumbo Jet Breakfast Sandwich: Ham, Chorizo, Sausage, Fried Eggs & Cheese. It's $50 (Credit: DashGrey) pic.twitter.com/g2PbdG717f â Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 27, 2015

This isn't your average breakfast sandwich, this behemoth features pork roll, chorizo, fried eggs, breakfast sausage, and American cheese. Good E-A-T-S!

AFC West: Kansas City Chiefs

MVD: Arrowhead Biscuit

Location: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Mo.)

New at @Chiefs games: The Arrowhead Biscuit (Canadian bacon, mini pancakes, biscuit, bacon jam, fried egg & cheese + hash brown patty) pic.twitter.com/gMJBFv5kQD â Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 17, 2017

It's a work of art just like the Leaning Tower of Pisa â but you (and like three friends) can eat it.

AFC North: Cleveland Browns

MVD: Jane Dough Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland)

ICYMI: @cbhospitality is selling edible cookie dough at today's game on Dawg Pound Drive and the west concourse after kickoff! #eatdough pic.twitter.com/62gt6FIqNz â FirstEnergy Stadium (@FEStadium) September 10, 2017

The savory main courses are great, but where's the love for dessert? The Browns hit the mark by offering more than the typical vanilla, chocolate, and chocolate flavor options.

AFC South: Houston Texans

MVD: Brunchin' Chicken Biscuit

Location: NRG Stadium (Houston)

Here's the Brunchin' Chicken Biscuit, a corn flake-crusted chicken breast topped with... https://t.co/puoGhroEce pic.twitter.com/AGct9JQ4LQ â Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) August 22, 2017

You won't get abs like J.J. Watt eating like this, but you can still indulge and dream of racking up Defensive Player of the Year awards.

NFC

NFC East: Washington Redskins

MVD: The GrubTub

Location: FedEx Field (Landover, Md.)

Not enough hands for your food, drink and your pom-poms? Then grab a GrubTub @ sections 107, 115, 129, 136, 302, 323, 411, 435 & 447! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/QNrXwiYveH â FedExField (@FedExField) August 27, 2017

Anyone who's ordered more than one item at a concession stand knows that juggling multiple snacks and a drink while walking down a narrow aisle is a bit nerve-racking. The great people at FedEx Field have addressed this problem head on with the GrubTub â that's right, chicken tenders, fries, and a drink all in one simple container. You like that?! Of course you do.

NFC West: San Francisco 49ers

MVD: Dungeness Crab Sandwich

Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.)

Omgggggg!!!! Crazy Crab! RT @darrenrovell: At 49ers games this year: Dungeness crab on grilled sourdough pic.twitter.com/HBLB3V8a6M â NIKKI L (@LIZZZZZA) August 21, 2015

From classics like hot dogs and pretzels to innovative options like Irish nachos and Dungeness crab sandwiches, there's something for every kind of palate at Levi's Stadium. *pinkies up*

NFC North: Green Bay Packers

MVD: Bacon-Dilla (Bacon, pineapple, onion, jalapeno, Jack cheese and chipotle cream)

Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wis.)

It gets cold at Lambeau, season ticket holders know that they have to consume as many calories in the fall to prepare their bodies for those games in late December and January.

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons

MVD: $2 Hot Dogs

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Two dollars for a hot dog at an NFL game â I'm pretty sure there are concession stands at high school games charging more than that. The fact that the Falcons also have a Chick-Fil-A in their new stadium â though it'll only be open for the Thursday night game on Dec. 7th â is the extra point.