Around the NFL  

 

 

Brandon McManus, Broncos agree on 3-year extension

Print
  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
More Columns >

The Denver Broncos made sure Brandon McManus will be their kicker for the long haul on Monday.

General manager John Elway announced the team and the kicker agreed on a contract extension. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source, it's a three-year extension worth $11.254 million with $6 million of it guaranteed. McManus is now the NFL's fourth highest paid kicker.

McManus connected on 68 of his 82 field goal attempts in his three years in Denver with a long of 57 yards. He also made 108 of his 110 career extra-point attempts. Last season, McManus missed just five of his 34 field goal attempts.

Print
"Ten GIFs that break down the world of Week 1..."

Fan Discussion

View all comments