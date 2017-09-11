Brandon McManus, Broncos agree on 3-year extension

The Denver Broncos made sure Brandon McManus will be their kicker for the long haul on Monday.

General manager John Elway announced the team and the kicker agreed on a contract extension. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source, it's a three-year extension worth $11.254 million with $6 million of it guaranteed. McManus is now the NFL's fourth highest paid kicker.

We've agreed to terms with Brandon McManus on a new four-year deal. Brandon's made a lot of big kicks & is an important weapon for our team! pic.twitter.com/dgPq6QYhF0 â John Elway (@johnelway) September 11, 2017

McManus connected on 68 of his 82 field goal attempts in his three years in Denver with a long of 57 yards. He also made 108 of his 110 career extra-point attempts. Last season, McManus missed just five of his 34 field goal attempts.