Jaguars to return to Jacksonville on Tuesday AM

  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
The NFL announced Monday a decision on the location of the Jacksonville Jaguars game against the Tennessee Titans, scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday in Jacksonville, is pending after Hurricane Irma slammed the city over the weekend.

Jacksonville is dealing with "record storm surge and immense flooding," CNN reported, with many parts of downtown, including streets near EverBank Field, under feet of water.

The Jaguars opted to remain in Houston following their 29-7 win over the Texans on Sunday, and actually worked out at the local YMCA on Monday.

The Jaguars, however, are set to return home Tuesday morning, the team announced in a statement.

The NFL rescheduled the Buccaneers-Dolphins game this past Sunday to Week 11 -- the two teams' scheduled bye weeks -- to avoid Irma's wrath.

Both the Jaguars and Titans currently have byes scheduled for Week 8, which makes that a logical landing spot for the contest should it need to be re-scheduled.

