Cowboys' Cole Beasley does his best Odell impression

With Odell Beckham (ankle) missing Sunday's game, fans inside AT&T Stadium were deprived of his pre-game, one-handed catch variety hour and perhaps any of the spectacular grabs that might have carried over into the actual game.

Worry not, said Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley. I got this.

"[Beckham's] not the only one who can catch footballs, I guess," Beasley said, via The Dallas Morning News. "I never want to act surprised when I catch the ball -- that's what you're supposed to do."

Added Jason Garrett: "Bease is a little guy, but not many people understand how great of an athlete he is, and I think he demonstrated it there."

Beasley led the Cowboys in targets last year (98), though on Sunday I noticed a continuation of Prescott's brief preseason appearance during which he tried to get his more dynamic targets involved. Prescott was fearless as we've seen him against a good Giants secondary. Dez Bryant and Jason Witten led the way with nine targets. Terrance Williams got another seven. Beasley got five, and while the game may have been a signal that he won't be as popular with Prescott as he was a year ago, it was Beasley's way of letting Prescott know he'll still be there whenever he's needed.