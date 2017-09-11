Ben McAdoo: 'No part' of Giants' offense worked

When a coach is as synonymous with his offense as Ben McAdoo, losses like the 19-3 one the Giants suffered on Sunday night to the Dallas Cowboys have the tendency to be taken personally.

That's why it's no surprise the typically monotone McAdoo went out of his way to throw a dart at a unit that put up just 233 total yards, 25:46 time of possession and, ultimately, three points in a prime-time loss to the division-rival Cowboys.

"The offense was very disappointing. We're going to go back and look at the film, and see how we can get better," McAdoo said, via NJ.com. "We need to go back and take a look at the film. I know no part of the offense was functional tonight."

Perhaps McAdoo's words were also a way of protecting the maligned offensive line -- the root of the Giants' woes all preseason and one of the main reasons the team has been averaging a stunning 13.57 points per game since Dec. 4 of last season. As NJ.com pointed out, McAdoo eventually passed on questions about the offensive line's issues -- a universal coach signal for you're probably right but there's really nothing else I have to say here.

The strange issue for the Giants here is how significantly they have been investing in their offensive line. Ereck Flowers is a first-round pick. Center Weston Richburg, their sturdiest asset up front, was a second-round pick. Justin Pugh was a first-round pick. Dallas built a dynamic offense by hurling high picks at the offensive line but, when you are the Giants and the unit is still an issue, what do you do next?