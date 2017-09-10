The Extra Point: Sunday, September 10, 2017

The Checkdown's daily collection of odd, funny, and compelling NFL-related stories.

Love was in the air at a few NFL stadiums on Sunday.

There was an on-field proposal in Dallas, a tailgate wedding in Cincinnati, and another tailgate wedding in Buffalo.

Everyone practices for game day - even security guards.

I have a weird feeling that this is what the next Mall Cop sequel will look like.

P.K. Subban and the Nashville Predators got the fans hyped at Nissan Stadium.

Random note: A Tennessee country remix of 2Pac's "California Love" by Kenny Chesney would go quadruple platinum.

Pat McAfee will pique your interest in punting.

The retired punter breaks down why the Rams' Johnny Hekker is a beast.