The Extra Point: Sunday, September 10, 2017

Print
  • By Ralph Warner
More Columns >

The Checkdown's daily collection of odd, funny, and compelling NFL-related stories.

Love was in the air at a few NFL stadiums on Sunday.
There was an on-field proposal in Dallas, a tailgate wedding in Cincinnati, and another tailgate wedding in Buffalo.

Everyone practices for game day - even security guards.
I have a weird feeling that this is what the next Mall Cop sequel will look like.

P.K. Subban and the Nashville Predators got the fans hyped at Nissan Stadium.
Random note: A Tennessee country remix of 2Pac's "California Love" by Kenny Chesney would go quadruple platinum.

A post shared by Tennessee Titans (@titans) on

Pat McAfee will pique your interest in punting.
The retired punter breaks down why the Rams' Johnny Hekker is a beast.



Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0