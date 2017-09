Shot by a Samsung Galaxy Note8

It's the first game of the NFL regular season and what better place to spend it at than historic Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. It's a bright 73 degress in Green Bay and the hopes of Packer fans are endless.

Packer fans, like Tim Rae, have a lot of expectations for this season.

"Green Bay's going to the Super Bowl in Minnesota," stated Rae.

However, there's still a long way to go in this young NFL season, but it's always nice to start in Lambeau.