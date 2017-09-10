49ers Bring the "Turnover Chain" to the NFL

Last week, Miami Hurricanes defensive back Malek Young made headlines for rocking a gold chain on the sidelines during The U's home opener. It was later revealed that the jewelry was a "turnover chain" and it's given to players who force a fumble or interception. Well, just one week later, another turnover chain was seen on an NFL sideline. In Sunday's Panthers vs. 49ers game, Niners safety Jaquiski Tartt hauled in a one-handed interception and moments later was seen with some new bling.

It's not often that you see pro athletes following the trends of collegiate athletes, but it seems like the young guns are onto something with this recent wave of sideline props. Check out a few of examples of the trend below:

The Tennessee Vols Turnover Trash Can

Gotta convert on the trash can dunk after a forced turnover. That's football 101 pic.twitter.com/z8QmEyXx8J â CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 5, 2017

The Georgia Bulldogs "Savage" Pads

Do we really need to give the kid who made an amazing play a costume to celebrate with on the sideline? pic.twitter.com/l8M0E3j62r â Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 10, 2017

The Texas A&M Scepter

Hey remember when Texas A&M brought out a scepter after going up big on UCLA?



... lol pic.twitter.com/ca5rIEtYNJ â FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 4, 2017

The Texas A&M scepter was brought out a little prematurely - awkward! That being said, the trend of sideline props seems like a light-hearted way to bring some fun to the gridiron. I hope to see a few more creative accessories soon - a crown? A championship belt? Looking directly at you, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.