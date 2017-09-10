Colts bench Scott Tolzien in favor of Jacoby Brissett

Scott Tolzien spent his Sunday afternoon throwing pick-sixes, taking sacks and ultimately taking a seat.

The Colts backup quarterback, who started Indianapolis' season opener against the Rams, was benched in the fourth quarter in favor of recently acquired QB Jacoby Brissett.

Tolzien threw two interceptions in his own territory that were taken back to the house and was sacked four times on the afternoon. He finished 9 for 18 with 128 yards and two picks.

With Indy's quarterback situation in flux and Andrew Luck sidelined for an indeterminate amount of time, Colts coach Chuck Pagano will have to take a serious look at his options under center this week. Against a very solid defense in Los Angeles, Tolzien was flustered and inaccurate. Can Pagano, his staff and the fans stomach that type of performance for another week or two ... or three?