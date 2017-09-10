Jeremy Lane ejected after punching Packers WR Adams

An already thin Seattle Seahawks cornerbacks crew lost a key participant in the first quarter against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Seahawks starting cornerback Jeremy Lane was ejected for throwing a punch.

An altercation between Lane and Packers wide receiver Davante Adams began on an interception return by Seahawks defensive lineman Nazair Jones. After Adams engaged Lane, the two went to the ground. Officials deemed that Lane threw a punch in the scuffle.

An apparent pick-six by Jones was nullified by a block in the back penalty on Cliff Avril during the return.

Facing Rodgers with a full set of defensive backs is hard enough. Lane's ejection makes the proposition exponentially more difficult.