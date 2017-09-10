Marshawn Lynch's return helps set tone in Raiders' win

For the third straight year, the Oakland Raiders went into Nashville and got a victory. Here's what we learned from the team's 26-16 win.

1. This was an incredibly mature performance by Derek Carr and the entire Raiders offense. These two teams, both highlighted by strong offensive lines and talented young quarterbacks, did not have much to separate them throughout Sunday. The difference was Carr's excellent decision making, touch on throws to the outside and the immediate impact of many of his new offensive teammates. Carr, Michael Crabtree, Jared Cook and Amari Cooper make low-percentage throws look routine.

2. Beast Mode is back. Marshawn Lynch's numbers (76 rushing yards, one catch for 16 yards) don't pop, but his rugged running style was reminiscent of his days in Seattle. He broke tackles to convert a key fourth-down conversion near the goal line early in the game, then trucked 305-pound defensive tackle Jurrell Casey as Lynch helped kill the clock.

Lynch wasn't the only new Raider to make a huge impact. Cook, a tight end picked up by Green Bay, was impressive with five catches and 62 yards. Cordarelle Patterson made a big difference on special teams. Raiders rookie defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes helped end a few Titans drives.

3. There's no need for the Titans to panic. They didn't finish their drives well in the red zone, but otherwise showed progress in the passing game. Rookie Corey Davis is ahead of schedule with six catches and 69 yards in his first game. The biggest concern might be pass protection, which struggled in the preseason and in this game. Right tackle Jack Conklin was particularly at fault, although that tends to happen when you line up against Khalil Mack.

4. New Raiders kicker Giorgio Tavecchio is on his way to "Wally Pipping" Sebastian Janikowski, who is on injured reserve. The Italian-born rookie put the opening kickoff through the uprights for style points, then became the first kicker in NFL history to hit two field goals over 50 yards in his first game.

5. Titans rookie cornerback Adoree Jackson is going to be fun and maddening to watch. Carr picked on him on coverage, and Jackson clearly is going to struggle to tackle at the NFL level. With that said, Jackson broke up his share of passes and also pulled off a ridiculous long jump/hurdle in his lone kick return.