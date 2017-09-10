Cardinals' David Johnson injures wrist is loss to Lions

A tough day for David Johnson turned worse late in the third quarter when the Arizona Cardinals running back suffered a wrist injury. He did not return to the game -- a 35-23 loss to the Lions.

Prior to exiting, Johnson's 2017 debut was far from what the Cardinals -- and most fantasy owners -- had expected. The running back posted just 23 yards on 11 carries and fumbled twice, losing one. He did have six catches for 68 yards, however.

Johnson was actually shaken up twice in the game. Once in the first half when he took a shot to the ribs and needed to take the ensuing play off (a Kerwynn Williams goal-line touchdown run). The next came on his final carry of the third quarter, when he appeared to injure his wrist trying to tackle Lions rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis, who had scooped up Johnson's fumble.

Williams filled in for Johnson as the Cardinals' lead back for the rest of the game.