Andy Dalton has three-pick meltdown in first half

If the Bengals-Ravens opener was a game of Madden, Andy Dalton would have hit the reset button about an hour ago.

The Bengals' seventh-year quarterback threw a trio of first-half interceptions, a ghastly start that has help put the Bengals in a 20-0 hole at the half. Dalton's final pick, a pass deflected at the line of scrimmage and intercepted deep in Bengals territory, led to a quick touchdown and a cavalcade of boos from the home crowd. More jeering followed Dalton and the Bengals as they jogged to the locker room at the end of the second quarter.

Dalton finished the half 8-of-15 for 70 yards and those three turnovers. He's also been sacked twice. Things didn't get much better to start the second half for Dalton, as he was hit from behind and lost a fumble in the redzone.

Trying times for the Glowing Gingerman.