Deshaun Watson starts second half for Texans

After a miserable first half from Tom Savage, Bill O'Brien has turned to his rookie quarterback.

Deshaun Watson started the second half for the Houston Texans.

O'Brien is no stranger to the second-half QB switch. The coach did it in 2015, replacing Ryan Mallett with Brian Hoyer with the Texans trailing the Falcons 42-0 in the third quarter of a Week 4 loss, and did it again last year against Jacksonville in Week 15, replacing Brock Osweiler with Savage, who led Houston to a comeback win. This time, it's Watson replacing Savage.

In his first start of 2017 as "the guy" for Houston, Savage was constantly harassed by Jacksonville's swarming defense. The Jaguars piled up six first-half sacks of Savage, who rarely looked comfortable in the pocket. Calais Campbell set the Jaguars' single-game sack record with 3.5 sacks in the first half alone.

Savage frequently failed to escape the pocket before it collapsed around him, resulting in two forced fumbles, with one being returned for a touchdown. The quarterback also flung multiple passes into seas of defenders and was often throwing off his back foot, even when not under duress.

Whereas Savage resembled a statue awaiting demolition in the pocket, Watson offers mobility unmatched by Savage, which was immediately apparent on the rookie's first drive. The quarterback extended plays and the possession on multiple plays, leaving the pocket to either buy himself time to find an open man, or run for positive gains.

Watson's first possession almost ended with an interception in the red zone, but it was negated by a Jacksonville penalty. On the ensuing play, Watson found DeAndre Hopkins on a four-yard touchdown pass over the middle for Houston's first points of the 2017 season, capping a 14-play drive that covered 75 yards in just under six minutes.