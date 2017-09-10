Eagles CB Ronald Darby dislocates right ankle in win

Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby was carted off the field Sunday with a dislocated right ankle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Rapoport added X-Rays were negative, but he'll have an MRI to check for ligament and tendon damage soon.

Darby did not return to the Eagles' 30-17 win over the Redskins, though everyone in Philadelphia will be keeping an eye on the future beyond Sunday afternoon.

The former second-round pick, acquired by Philadelphia in a swap with the Bills earlier this summer, was guarding Redskins tight end Jordan Reed off the ball and appeared to misstep just slightly, causing his ankle to buckle toward the ground.

This is a devastating blow for an Eagles team already thin on the outside. After getting out to an early 13-0 lead on the Redskins, it was evident how much Darby's presence meant to a blitz-hungry defensive coordinator like Jim Schwartz. Kirk Cousins was under constant pressure for the first 20 minutes of the game thanks to some tight coverage.

Darby was replaced by veteran Patrick Robinson. Jalen Mills, for now, is the Eagles' No. 1 option at cornerback.