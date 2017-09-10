Eagles CB Ronald Darby carted off with ankle injury

Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby was carted off the field Sunday with what appeared to be an ugly injury to his right ankle.

The Eagles confirmed that he would not return to action against Washington, though everyone in Philadelphia might be keeping an eye on the future beyond Sunday afternoon.

The former second-round pick, acquired by Philadelphia in a swap with the Bills earlier this summer, was guarding Redskins tight end Jordan Reed off the ball and appeared to misstep just slightly, causing his ankle to buckle toward the ground.

This is a devastating blow for an Eagles team already thin on the outside. After getting out to an early 13-0 lead on the Redskins, it was evident how much Darby's presence meant to a blitz-hungry defensive coordinator like Jim Schwartz. Kirk Cousins was under constant pressure for the first 20 minutes of the game thanks to some tight coverage.

Darby was replaced by veteran Patrick Robinson. Jalen Mills, for now, is the Eagles' No. 1 option at cornerback.