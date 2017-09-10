J.J. Watt's Great Grandmother Sporting Her Sunday Best

Nothing is better in life than making your grandmother happy, especially your great grandma. J.J. Watt's great grandmother, who is 99 years old, shows off her pride for Watt by wearing his jersey to church:

.@JJWatt's 99 year old great-grandmother Sophie Musial is so proud she even wore her 99 jersey to church this morning. $31 million raised! pic.twitter.com/qxS2ewiGrE â Amy Palcic (@amypalcic) September 10, 2017

After the devastation of Hurricane Harvey in Texas, Watt took to Twitter to fundraise for those affected by the hurricane.

His initial goal was to raise 200,000 dollars, but after two weeks he has raised over 31 million dollars.

All I know is Watt's great grandmother has so much to be proud of.