Injuries: Danny Woodhead suffers hamstring injury

Danny Woodhead's regular-season debut as a Baltimore Raven was cut short.

Woodhead was carted off the field after suffering a hamstring injury during a non-contact play and did not return to game action.

The veteran back, who signed with the Ravens in March, was sidelined for the 2016 season after tearing his ACL in Week 2 and broke his fibula during the 2014 season.

Ravens linebacker Za'Darius Smith sustained a knee sprain and was carted off the field. Smith did not return for the remainder of the contest.

Here are additional injuries we're tracking Sunday:

1. New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham (ankle) is a game-time decision against the Dallas Cowboys tonight. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports there is a good chance Beckham does not play.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson suffered a knee injury in the first quarter against the Texans and did not return to the game.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt sustained a left arm injury in Sunday's tilt against the Browns. Tuitt signed a five-year extension worth $60 million with the Steelers on Saturday.

4. Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson did not return to the game after sustaining a wrist injury in the third quarter. Tackle D.J. Humphries was carted off the field after suffering a knee injury. He did not return to the game.

5. Detroit Lions punter Kasey Redfern sustained a knee injury against Arizona. Kicker Matt Prater assumed punting duties for Detroit.

6. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby suffered a dislocated right ankle, Rapoport reports per sources informed of the situation. Darby's X-Rays were negative but he will have an MRI to check for ligament and tendon damage. The Eagles acquired Darby via trade from the Bills last month. Tackle Jason Peters suffered a groin injury but later returned in the third quarter. Defensive tackle Destiny Vaeao (wrist) did not return.

7. New York Jets linebacker Bruce Carter (ankle) and tight end Eric Tomlinson (elbow) did not return to the game.

8. Houston Texans tight end Ryan Griffin and linebacker Brian Cushing and tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz are all out after sustaining concussions. Defensive end J.J. Watt injured his finger but returned to the game. Receiver Bruce Ellington is also out for the remainder of the game with a concussion and guard Jeff Allen (ankle) did not return.

9. Cincinnati Bengals guard Trey Hopkins left the game with a left knee injury. Defensive end Michael Johnson did not return after sustaining a stinger. Johnson was also evaluated for a concussion.

10. Green Bay Packers tackle Bryan Bulaga (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's tilt against the Seahawks.

11. Seattle Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls (ankle) is inactive for the season opener. Rawls practiced this week but was a game-time decision.

12. Chicago Bears wide receiver Kevin White left the game after suffering a shoulder injury.

13. San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was carted off with a leg injury. His return is questionable.