Browns run onto field with emergency workers, military members

In a show of unity, the Cleveland Browns ran onto the field for their season opener accompanied by police, firefighters, emergency workers and military personnel.

After being criticized for kneeling during the national anthem before a recent exhibition, several Browns players met with owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam about how to better connect with the community. They later met with Cleveland's police chief and one of the ideas hatched was the pregame introduction and the public servants stood alongside the players for the anthem.

Before the anthem Sunday, a video featuring several Browns players, including 10-time Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas and rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer was shown on the stadium's scoreboard. During the video, players asked for unity, equality and cooperation during a time of division in our country.

Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press