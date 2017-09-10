J.J. Watt, Texans honor those impacted by hurricanes

Emotions peaked inside NRG Stadium on Sunday -- and that was before a single down of football had been played.

CBS broadcasts across the nation turned their eye to Houston for the playing of the national anthem, which included the flight of a bald eagle and a moment of silence to honor those impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Then came introductions.

Houston chose to introduce its defense on Sunday as those in attendance buzzed with anticipation, saving the most visible member of the region's recovery efforts for last.

Well that was amazing. pic.twitter.com/Z18M0IQcWo â James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 10, 2017

Watt has raised $30 million for relief efforts for the city of Houston. His contributions are obviously very much appreciated.