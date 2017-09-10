Kirk Cousins, Redskins contract talks stalled after second offer

The Washington Redskins and quarterback Kirk Cousins head into the 2017 season with Cousins waiting to learn how the team will treat him through the good times and bad. Will they finally view him as a franchise quarterback or fall back on him being a fourth rounder? When there are bumps in the road, will they stand by him?

Those are among the questions in Cousins' mind, and part of the reason why he didn't sign that five-year extension offer worth just under $110 million (which President Bruce Allen said included $53 million fully guaranteed and $72 million in injury guarantees).

According to sources informed of the situation, the way the negotiations were handled were part of the reason, as well. For instance, Washington made this offer to Cousins in May. Then, Allen met with Cousins' agent, Mike McCartney, for drinks in Chicago. Later, Allen flew out to meet with Cousins and his father in a very positive meeting that lasted more than four hours.

Following the meeting, Allen said the team would be making another offer to Cousins before the July 17 deadline. What did Cousins receive in July? Literally an identical offer as the team made him in May. Nothing changed and that's why talks went nowhere.

It's also why Cousins wants to see how committed the team is to him this season.