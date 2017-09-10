Colts QB Andrew Luck could be out until October

Andrew Luck won't be on the field for the Indianapolis Colts against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, and it could be several more weeks before the starting quarterback is ready.

Despite coming off the PUP list last weekend, Luck still hasn't practiced after spending the offseason rehabbing his shoulder. The team needs to see the quarterback in that setting before tossing him into the fire. The longer he sits out of practice, the more weeks the Colts will need to ride the backups.

Speaking Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported we might not see Luck in a game until October.

"It's going to be Scott Tolzien as their quarterback and my understanding is we're still a couple weeks away at least from seeing Andrew Luck," Rapoport said. "The reason why is of course he came off the PUP list to much fanfare back at practice, except he didn't actually practice this week and it remains to be seen whether or not he'll still be on the practice field next week, the Colts and Tolzien are preparing for an extended stay here and it sounds to me like October is a better goal for when we might see Andrew Luck on the field. Jim Irsay mentioned he needs to trust his arm, that is where it stands now for Andrew Luck."

Tolzien gets the Week 1 start. Depending on how the 30-year-old performs, Jacoby Brissett could provide Indy another option under center, once he gets up to speed after coming over in a trade a week ago.

In the middle of a defensive rebuild and injuries marring both sides of the ball, the question is whether the Colts' season will be sunk before Luck can hit the field.