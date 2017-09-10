Injury roundup: Odell Beckham a game-time decision

Two days ago, there was little hope that Giants star wide receiver Odell Beckham (ankle) would play Sunday night against the Cowboys. Thanks to around-the-clock rehab, he's now a game-time decision, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Other injury news we're keeping an eye on Sunday:

1. Despite being listed as questionable, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (shoulder) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (ankle) are expected to play against the 49ers, according to Rapoport.

2. The Bengals do not expect wide receiver John Ross (knee) to play against the Ravens today. He may work out pregame to give himself a shot though, a source tells Rapoport.

3. Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon (hamstring) and Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls (ankle) practiced this week, but both may be held out to get to 100 percent, according to Rapoport.

4. Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski was placed on injured reserve on Saturday, but his herniated disc issue may not require surgery and he could return in eight weeks, per Rapoport.

5. Bears guard Kyle Long (ankle) told NFL Network's Stacey Dales that he's "not where I wanna be." Long is a longshot to play against the Falcons, according to Rapoport.

6. Packers tackle Bryan Bulaga (ankle) is also a longshot to play against the Seahawks, according to Rapoport.

7. Redskins tight end Jordan Reed is still battling a painful toe injury but is expected to play against the Eagles, according to Rapoport. Wide receiver Jamison Crowder (hip) is also expected to play.

8. Cardinals defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche (calf) needs another week to get healthy and won't play against the Lions, according to Rapoport.