Bears sign Akiem Hicks to 4-year, $48M extension

Akiem Hicks is staying in the Windy City for the long haul.

The Chicago Bears have signed the defensive end to a four-year, $48 million contract extension with $30 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. The team later made the announcement official. Hicks is now under contract in Chicago through 2021.

Hicks joined the Bears in 2016 on a two-year, $10 million deal following a three-year stint with the New Orleans Saints and half of a season in New England. In his first year with Chicago, Hicks had the best season of his career, compiling 54 total tackles and seven sacks.

The 27-year-old is a cornerstone of general manager Ryan Pace's defensive rebuild. Paired with nose tackle Eddie Goldman and defensive end Mitch Unrein, Hicks excelled last season and is expected to follow up 2016 with similar production this year.

Chicago now has four of its front seven starters signed through at least 2020 (Hicks, Leonard Floyd, Pernell McPhee, Danny Trevathan).