Fans of the NFL: Ed Lasura

How deep is your fandom for your favorite team? Does your fantasy football team mirror that of your real-life gridiron squad? Do you have multiple home and away jerseys? For one New England Patriots fan, Ed Lasura, his fandom spans over a half century and runs through his blood.

"I started coming [to Patriots games] with my grandfather when I was 12 years old -- now I've been to 260 games over 50 years. I've been [dressing up] for 20 years, but this is my last year, they're going to retire my jersey, hat, and the whole thing [in the Patriots Hall of Fame].

"The biggest thing about being a fan is the memories -- these fans don't realize how lucky they are to have this. My favorite Pats of all time are Willie McGinest and Tedy Bruschi -- they had heart and they gave it their all."