Patriots vs. Chiefs Recap Told Through Fan GIFs

After waiting for seven months, NFL fans were treated to a high-scoring season opener between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. Chiefs rooking running back Kareem Hunt had a ridiculous coming out party â the third-round pick racked up 246 total yards and three touchdowns (two receiving and one rushing). Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith completed 28 of 35 passes for 368 yards and four touchdowns. The Chiefs won 42-27 in a game that remained close until late in the fourth quarter.

In case you didnât see the game (and its highlights), these ridiculous fan GIFs will give you an idea of what you missed.

First Quarter

Pats 7 Chiefs 0

2-yard rushing TD by Mike Gillislee

â19-0 baby, here we come! No days off â ever!â

Pats 7 Chiefs 7

Alex Smith 7-yard TD pass to Demetrius Harris

âPicture perfect red zone offense right there. I havenât felt this alive since 1970 â when the Chiefs won the Super Bowl IV and I got my AARP card.â

Second Quarter

Pats 10 Chiefs 7

25-yard field goal by Stephen Gostkowski

âYou donât want to a give up 5 passing TDs to the GOAT? OK, Gostkowski will just put up 15 then. Deal with it!â

Pats 17 Chiefs 7

2-yard rushing TD by Mike Gillislee

âThatâs my running back! I knew drafting Mike Gillislee in my fantasy league was a good idea -- loyalty leads to royalty.â

Pats 17 Chiefs 14

Alex Smith 3-yard TD pass to Kareem Hunt

âLetâs go! The comeback starts now, guys.â

Third Quarter

Pats 17 Chiefs 21

Alex Smith 75-yard TD pass to Tyreek Hill

*Inaudible guttural noises*

Pats 24 Chiefs 21

1-yard rushing TD by Mike Gillislee

âItâs Gilliâs world, bro. Weâre just rockinâ in it.â

Pats 27 Chiefs 21

32-yard field goal by Stephen Gostkowski

âAnybody, anybody? OK, catch you guys on the next one.â

Fourth Quarter

Pats 27 Chiefs 28

Alex Smith 78-yard TD pass to Kareem Hunt

âYES! YES! YES! YES!â

Pats 27 Chiefs 35

4-yard rushing TD by Kareem Hunt

âAinât no party like a Kareem Hunt coming out party!â

Pats 27 Chiefs 42

21-yard rushing TD by Charcandrick West

âGame over!â