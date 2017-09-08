NFL Stars Debut Celebrations on Fallon

Last night the Kansas City Chiefs got the first crack at doing lots of dancing in the end zone - at least as a result of scoring a touchdown in the 2017 season.

As for other NFL scoring, and therefore dancing, hopefuls - they debuted their dance moves for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Russell Wilson, Von Miller, Antonio Brown, Vernon Davis and others all got in on the fun.

Our personal favorite - Michael Bennett - who decided to turn making a microwave burrito into a touchdown celebration. And yes, he clearly thought it through enough to do what everyone does when microwaving a burrito - burning your hands and tossing it down!

Here's to hoping all these guys make into the end zone ASAP - so we can see these moves in (game) action!