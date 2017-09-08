NFL Stars Debut Celebrations on Fallon

Last night the Kansas City Chiefs got the first crack at doing lots of dancing in the end zone - at least as a result of scoring a touchdown in the 2017 season.
As for other NFL scoring, and therefore dancing, hopefuls - they debuted their dance moves for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
NFL stars like Russell Wilson, Von Miller, and Antonio Brown show off their new touchdown dances on #FallonTonight. #NFLKickoff2017 pic.twitter.com/lWEi3lz1gwâ Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) September 8, 2017
Russell Wilson, Von Miller, Antonio Brown, Vernon Davis and others all got in on the fun.
Our personal favorite - Michael Bennett - who decided to turn making a microwave burrito into a touchdown celebration. And yes, he clearly thought it through enough to do what everyone does when microwaving a burrito - burning your hands and tossing it down!
Here's to hoping all these guys make into the end zone ASAP - so we can see these moves in (game) action!