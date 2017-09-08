Did You Sit Kareem Hunt?

Last night was the first game of the 2017 NFL season and you know what that means - fantasy football is back, and so is the stress of creating a starting lineup.
Did you sit Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt in your fantasy league? Well you are not alone.
Here are some people who are just like you, except they took to Twitter to express their grief.
Looking at my fantasy team with Kareem Hunt and Gilislee on the bench knowing the whole season is gonna feel like this pic.twitter.com/ujjoJYK4Jbâ miicah (@MCDeveaux) September 8, 2017
When you bench Kareem Hunt and he goes off for 40 points pic.twitter.com/b9dr0OWernâ Mohammed Kloub (@LessIsMoh) September 8, 2017
So Kareem Hunt is on my bench... pic.twitter.com/ws4dbUr5WNâ Tatum Everett - KTBS (@tatumeverett) September 8, 2017
@QMWohlenhaus in bed this morning pondering why he had Kareem Hunt on his bench for fantasy football last night. pic.twitter.com/SfgrFr1AVtâ Tyler Osborn (@WizardOfOz_88) September 8, 2017
Left Kareem Hunt on my bench and he had the audacity to score 87.70 points. pic.twitter.com/WZKCZpcb9bâ Chrissy Corleone (@pennyroo_) September 8, 2017
Here's a message from Hunt himself:
On the bright side, you can always start Hunt next week.