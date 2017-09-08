Did You Sit Kareem Hunt?

Last night was the first game of the 2017 NFL season and you know what that means - fantasy football is back, and so is the stress of creating a starting lineup.

Did you sit Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt in your fantasy league? Well you are not alone.

Here are some people who are just like you, except they took to Twitter to express their grief.

Looking at my fantasy team with Kareem Hunt and Gilislee on the bench knowing the whole season is gonna feel like this pic.twitter.com/ujjoJYK4Jb â miicah (@MCDeveaux) September 8, 2017

When you bench Kareem Hunt and he goes off for 40 points pic.twitter.com/b9dr0OWern â Mohammed Kloub (@LessIsMoh) September 8, 2017

Left Kareem Hunt on my bench and he had the audacity to score 87.70 points. pic.twitter.com/WZKCZpcb9b â Chrissy Corleone (@pennyroo_) September 8, 2017

Here's a message from Hunt himself:

A post shared by NFL on ESPN (@espnnfl) on Sep 8, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

On the bright side, you can always start Hunt next week.