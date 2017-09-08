The Checkdown  

 

 

Did You Sit Kareem Hunt?

  • By Daniel Greco
Last night was the first game of the 2017 NFL season and you know what that means - fantasy football is back, and so is the stress of creating a starting lineup.

Did you sit Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt in your fantasy league? Well you are not alone.

Here are some people who are just like you, except they took to Twitter to express their grief.

Here's a message from Hunt himself:

A post shared by NFL on ESPN (@espnnfl) on

On the bright side, you can always start Hunt next week.



