NFL suspends ex-Giants kicker Josh Brown six games

Former New York Giants kicker Josh Brown has been suspended for the first six games of the 2017 season for violating the league's personal conduct policy, the NFL announced Friday.

The NFL suspended Brown for the first game of the 2016 season after the a league investigated an alleged domestic violence incident between Brown and his then wife in 2015.

In October 2016, the King County (Washington) Sheriff's Office publicly announced it had closed its investigation in connection with the incident. As part of its report, the sheriff's office released a volume of documents which previously had been withheld from the public and the NFL. The documents contained information regarding a series of other incidents involving Brown separate from the May 2015 incident that led to Brown's arrest.

NFL.com obtained 165 pages of documents from the King County Sheriff's Office in October regarding Brown's arrest. It included a signed document in which he admitted to physically, verbally and emotionally abusing his then-wife, Molly Brown. Further documentation obtained by NFL.com included allegations of Brown violating a restraining order, three 911 calls made by Molly and the difficulty prosecutors encountered in trying to get her to cooperate with them in their investigation.

The NFL placed Brown on the Reserve/Commissioner Exempt List and reopened its investigation into the newly revealed incidents. Following a comprehensive investigation, which included a review of the documents and interviews with Brown and several other people, the league concluded that Brown's actions warranted a six-game suspension under the terms of the personal conduct policy.

Brown elected to begin serving the suspension immediately, the NFL stated.

Brown was released by the Giants shortly after being placed on the exempt list in October and hasn't played in the league since.