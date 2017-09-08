Kings of the Court take on the Gridiron

As both the college and NFL seasons are underway, it's time to take a moment to appreciate just what the players are wearing... on their feet.

Nike, who has some pretty famous footwear clients, has decided to crossover some of their biggest stars' shoes - to another sport.

Enter LeBron James.

The King is currently the owner of the "best-selling signature basketball shoe" title, so it makes sense that he and the Swoosh and would team up (again) to create an Ohio State Soldier 11 themed football cleat.

Thank you @KingJames and @Nike!! Fitted with the best for a huge game under the lights in the Shoe!! pic.twitter.com/wcZGt5P2xg â Urban Meyer (@OSUCoachMeyer) September 7, 2017

If this feels familiar â it's because the King dropped a similar cleat last year.

STRAIGHT FIRE. The Lebron Soldier 10 SFG "Un-cleated" will be available at Sole Classics Saturday morning at 9am. Just in time for THE Game pic.twitter.com/Pp6A19inKk â Sole Classics (@SoleClassics) November 22, 2016

As for Jordan and the Jumpman collection â they've pulled out all the stops:

NFL is back!@Jumpman23 football roster to debut Air Jordan 13 PE cleats ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/QBCtCVF6CI â B/R Kicks (@br_kicks) September 7, 2017

This massive rollout is to help celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Air Jordan XIII â which MJ wore on his way to his 5th NBA championship. According to Nike, all the guys signed to Jumpman worked with the designers to create the personalized colorway palates and the special individual markings.

Players on the roster include: Dez Bryant, Golden Tate, Joe Haden and the newly named starting QB of the Cleveland Browns, DeShone Kizer.

Personally, it will always be tough to top the all-time great* Jumpman / Randy Moss collaboration.

*Yes, these are the re-release from 2010. The originals came out in 2000 and had Eighty4 on the tongue - and made great basketball shoes.