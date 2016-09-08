NFL Research: Eric Berry's impact on the Chiefs

With Eric Berry ruled out for the rest of the 2017 season with a ruptured Achilles, we take a look back at some of the most notable stats from his career.

Eric Berry profile

-Age: 28 years old

-NFL experience: 8th season

-5-time Pro Bowl selection, 3-time All-Pro

Berry's impact on the Chiefs

-The Chiefs are a .500 team without Eric Berry (13-13 record) since 2010.

-Kansas City has a +27 turnover differential when Berry plays and an even turnover differential when Berry is out.

-The Chiefs have actually allowed fewer points per game in their 26 games without Eric Berry. During those 26 games, Kansas City has allowed an average of 18.8 points per contest. By contrast, the team has allowed 20.8 points per game with Berry on the field since 2010.

Berry's opening game in 2017

-Before getting injured with 5:14 to play in the fourth quarter, Berry had seven tackles -- including one tackle for loss -- against the Patriots. He played 70 defensive snaps.

Highlights from Berry's 2016 season

-In 2016, Berry ranked second on the Chiefs with 77 tackles during the regular season.

Berry's injury history

-Berry has missed 26 games since playing every defensive snap of his 2010 rookie season.

