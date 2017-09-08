NFL IQ quiz Week 1: It's time to test your football knowledge

Welcome to the Weekly NFL IQ Quiz, testing your knowledge as we head into Week 1. Think you know your stuff? Give it a go! The answers will be posted here Saturday at 12 p.m. ET.

NFL IQ Quiz: Week 1

1. Who threw the most passing TD in a Week 1 game in the Super Bowl era?

2. Who threw for the most passing yards in a Week 1 game in the Super Bowl era?

3. Which player had the most rushing yards in a Week 1 game in the Super Bowl era?

4. What are the most receiving TD scored by a player in a Week 1 game in the Super Bowl era?

5. Which active quarterback has passed for the most yards in Week 1?

6. What is the most rushing yards Adrian Peterson has gained in a Week 1 game?

7. What is the most receiving yards Larry Fitzgerald has gained in a Week 1 game?

8. Which active player has recorded the most Week 1 sacks?

9. Tom Brady is 40 years old. Who was the oldest player to play in a Week 1 game in the Super Bowl era?

10. What was the margin of victory in a Week 1 game in the Super Bowl era?

EXTRA POINT QUESTION:

What were the most combined turnovers committed in a Week 1 game in the Super Bowl era?